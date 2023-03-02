Is your signature in need of a makeover? A calligrapher can help

Calligraphers charge $100 or more for a fresh take on a client's name in cursive. Make your signature bold like John Hancock. One calligrapher says people can "reinvent themselves."

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

Cosmetic surgery can fix a nose or a chin, and the AP reports on plastic surgery for your signature. Calligraphers charge $100 or more for a fresh take on a client's name in cursive. Make your signature bold like John Hancock's or like a piece of modern art. One calligrapher says people can reinvent themselves. Some reinventions even come with stencils so you can practice the new signoff.

Signing off, it's MORNING EDITION.

