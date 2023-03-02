Mother of ROTC cadet demands accountability after her daughter's death

Jessica Swan, mother of cadet Mackenzie Wilson, demands accountability after her daughter died during a training event. Federal investigators confirm a high rate of accidents and deaths in training.

