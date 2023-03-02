Protests against Israel's government took a turn when police used force

Israeli police broke up protests by Israelis who blocked roads to oppose government plans to weaken the judiciary. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu compared the protesters to West Bank rioters.

