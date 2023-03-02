Alabama landfill fire raises questions about how landfills are regulated

An Alabama landfill fire, burning for more than three months, is blanketing nearby communities with toxic fumes. It's raising questions about the need for more regulations around waste management.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.