A bakery in New York City is serving up cookies and second chances

Janie Deegan started Janie's Life Changing Baked Goods about a decade ago after emerging from a struggle with addiction and homelessness. She's offering employees a chance to start over.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.