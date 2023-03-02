Jurors will begin deliberating the fate of prominent S.C attorney Alex Murdaugh

Alex Murdaugh, accused of killing his wife and son in 2021, is also charged with embezzling millions from his family's law firm. Prosecutors spent nearly three hours presenting closing arguments.

