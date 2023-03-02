Known as the boy in the tent, fundraiser Max Woosey is ready to go back indoors

Max Woosey was 10 when he started raising money for a hospice in England that was caring for his friend. After three years, he ended his marathon backyard campout — raising more than $800,000.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. A couple of years ago, we told you about a 10-year-old who started a marathon backyard campout. Known as the boy in a tent in his hometown of North Devon, England, Max Woosey was raising money for a hospice that was caring for his friend. Max made it through rain, heat waves and even a bout with COVID. And he raised more than $800,000. He's 13 now, ready to go back to his nice, soft bed indoors. You've earned it, Max.

It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.