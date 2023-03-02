How Russia's war in Ukraine is changing the world's oil markets

Russia's war in Ukraine is causing a shift in oil markets, creating new geopolitical alliances. Analysts say it's comparable to the 1970s Arab oil embargo. (Story aired on ATC on Feb. 28, 2023.)

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.