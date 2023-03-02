The molten center of 'The Real Housewives' multiverse

What makes The Real Housewives peak culture – as in the #1 topic in the group chat – for so many people? Host Brittany Luse and producer Liam McBain descend into the depths of Bravocon – the Bravo convention – to find out. They talk to fans, a producer, and the Housewives themselves to understand how the franchise became a cultural juggernaut.

This episode was produced by Liam McBain. Engineering support came from Ko Takasugi-Czernowin, Neil Tevault, Neal Rauch, and Katherine Silva. We had fact checking help from Katie Daugert. It was edited by Jessica Placzek. Additional support came from Veralyn Williams, Barton Girdwood, Alexis Williams, Corey Antonio Rose, and B.A. Parker. Our executive producer is Veralyn Williams. Our VP of programming is Yolanda Sangweni and our senior VP of programming is Anya Grundmann.