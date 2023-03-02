When it comes to the dangers of AI, surveillance poses more risk than anything

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Paul Scharre about how tech giants and the world's militaries are wielding the power of artificial intelligence. It's the subject of his new book Four Battlegrounds.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.