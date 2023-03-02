Los Angeles renters are being elected to political office and are changing policies

In Los Angeles, the county board and city council have long been dominated by homeowners. But most resident rent. Now, in recent elections, renters have begun to take office and change policies.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.