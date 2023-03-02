A Supreme Court justice's paragraph could mean weaker protections for voters of color

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch tacked on some sentences to a 2021 ruling — planting the seeds of a legal fight that could further weaken Voting Rights Act protections for people of color.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.