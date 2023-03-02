Jurors convict South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh in deaths of his wife and son

Alex Murdaugh, part of a powerful Southern family, was found guilty in the shooting deaths of his wife and son. The guilty verdicts on all charges capped a six-week trial.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.