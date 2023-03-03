Jazz legend Wayne Shorter has died at 89 in Los Angeles

Whether as a solo act, working with Miles Davis or Art Blakey, or as a founding member of Weather Report, Wayne Shorter routinely introduced new audiences to jazz.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.