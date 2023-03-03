Accessibility links
Angry Ohio residents confront railroad over health fears during town forum Residents of East Palestine, Ohio, who say they're still suffering from illnesses nearly a month after a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed, confronted the railroad's operator on Thursday.

Angry Ohio residents confront railroad over health fears during town forum

Julie Grant

