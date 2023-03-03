Scientists find high levels of hazardous chemicals in the air around Ohio town

NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Texas A&M professor Weihsueh Chiu, about independent researchers, who have found higher-than-average levels of some hazardous chemicals around the train derailment.

