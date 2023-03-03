Scientists find flamingos form cliques just like high schoolers

Researchers studied flamingo personalities and found the pink birds divide into groups depending on how loud they are. Quieter flamingos over here. More boisterous birds over there.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. High school isn't the only place where individuals form cliques based on personal traits. Scientists say flamingos form their own kind of social structures - not like jocks or brainiacs, but instead making what can be lifelong friendships based on how loud they are. Quieter flamingos over here, more boisterous birds over there - maybe that's why when flamingos are grouped together, it's known as a flamboyance. It's MORNING EDITION.

