Aid workers in Turkey are building new neighborhoods amid the wreckage of old ones

Nearly a month since the earthquakes that devastated parts of Turkey and Syria, thousands of displaced people are being moved into container housing — where they might be for a year or more.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.