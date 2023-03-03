Accessibility links
Garland supports effort to hold Russia accountable for war crimes.

Law

Garland supports effort to hold Russia accountable for war crimes

Attorney General Merrick Garland attends the United for Justice International Conference in Lviv, Ukraine on Friday. Claire Harbage/NPR hide caption

Attorney General Merrick Garland attends the United for Justice International Conference in Lviv, Ukraine on Friday.

Attorney General Merrick Garland is throwing his support behind an effort to hold Russia accountable for war crimes. NPR's Carrie Johnson traveled with Garland to Ukraine for a conference focused on justice and human rights.

Garland says the U.S. has already zeroed in on several suspects who have committed war crimes in Ukraine. The attorney general met with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other foreign leaders. Garland signed an agreement to share information with those international partners.

The Department of Justice already has forensic experts on the ground in Ukraine. Garland says he'll appoint a legal adviser to serve in the country soon, too.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks at the United for Justice International Conference. Claire Harbage/NPR hide caption

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks at the United for Justice International Conference.

