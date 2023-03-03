The News Roundup For March 3, 2023

On Wednesday, Eli Lilly, one of the world's biggest pharmaceutical companies, announced it was slashing the price of its most widely prescribed insulin by 70 percent. That's big news for the roughly 8 million Americans who use insulin daily to treat diabetes.

The U.S. Supreme Court began hearing oral arguments this week related to President Biden's student debt forgiveness plan. In the first case facing the court, Nebraska v Biden, conservative justices were skeptical that Congress had given clear authorization for the Biden administration to forgive billions in student debt.

A group of bipartisan senators is introducing a bill aimed at making our railroads safer after a train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, last month. The derailment has residents of the town fearing the impact of the chemicals on the environment and their health.

Tempers did not calm in the West Bank this week. Following settler attacks on Palestinian villages, the violence has continued, causing Israeli officials to appeal for calm. Despite the unrest, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says there will be no freeze on settlement construction in the area.

A new congressional committee on China began meeting this week and is framing its rivalry with the U.S. as "an existential struggle." Beijing isn't thrilled about it.

President Biden welcomed on Monday a new trade deal between the European Union and the United Kingdom, saying that its implementation would be vital in maintaining the Good Friday Agreement.

Benjy Sarlin, Mary Harris, and John Yang join us for the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

Later on, David Rennie, Idrees Ali, and Emily Rauhala join us to discuss the biggest headlines from across the globe.

