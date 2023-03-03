How Volker Bertelmann created the score for "All Quiet On The Western Front"

NPR's Robin Hilton sits down with composer Volker Bertelmann to talk about how he channeled the drama and horror of World War I into his Oscar-nominated score for "All Quiet On The Western Front."

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.