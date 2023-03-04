Macklemore on the inspiration behind his new album 'Ben'

NPR's Scott Simon speaks with rapper Macklemore about the triumphs, struggles and realizations that inspired his new album, "Ben."

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.