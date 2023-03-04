Trump fans have dominated CPAC, raising questions for the Republican Party

The Conservative Political Action Conference is taking place this week and has been once again dominated by fans of former President Trump, to the possible detriment to the GOP.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.