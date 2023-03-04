Tennessee will soon ban drag performances, becoming the first state to do so

Tennessee will soon ban drag performances in public spaces because they are "harmful to minors," according to the law's authors. But organizers say the shows are not sexually explicit.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.