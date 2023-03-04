Saturday Sports: MLB's new rules; NBA star player moves; Bruins set a new NHL record

NPR's Scott Simon talks with Howard Bryant of Meadowlark Media about Major League Baseball's new rules, star player moves in the NBA and the Boston Bruins setting new NHL scoring record.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.