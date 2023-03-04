A professor found a bug in Walmart. Years later, he realized it was a rare species

A University of Pennsylvania entomologist discovers, live on Zoom, that an insect was not nearly as ordinary as he thought it was.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.