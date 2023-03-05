Hundreds of migrant children work long hours in jobs that violate child labor laws

Hundreds of migrant children in the U.S. are working long hours and in dangerous jobs. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Brandeis University professor David Weil about why this is happening.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.