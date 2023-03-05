Meet the sisters who drew inspiration from the '90s for two new American Girl dolls

American Girl has announced two new dolls, Isabel and Nicki Hoffman, who are twins in 1999 Seattle. We hear from Julia DeVillers and Jennifer Roy, who together, wrote the stories of the new dolls.

