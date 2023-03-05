Amid criticism from environmentalists, a new oil project in Alaska is set to get the green light

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to Alaska Public Media reporter Liz Ruskin about the Willow Oil Project in Alaska. It has has widespread support, but there are concerns about its environmental impact.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.