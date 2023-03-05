Understanding the key legislative meetings underway in China

Some key legislative meetings are underway in China - we take a look at what they might portend in terms of the direction of China's politics and economy.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.