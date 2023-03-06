Biden, on first visit to Selma as president, attended 'Bloody Sunday' remembrance

President Biden marked the 58th anniversary of the Bloody Sunday march across the Edmund Pettus bridge in Selma, Ala., when Black voting rights activists were beaten by state troopers.

