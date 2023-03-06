Wisconsin man, looking for a date, put his picture and phone number on a billboard

Robert Siegfried, 43, said he's exhausted all other dating options. The billboard in Janesville labels him as Wisconsin's No. 1 Eligible Bachelor. The sign asks "local, honest women" to call or text.

