After a decade of talks, a treaty has been agreed on to protect the world's oceans

NPR's a Martinez talks to Lisa Speer of the National Resources Defense Council's International Oceans program, about a treaty that will open the door to more marine conservation.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.