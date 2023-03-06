The late jazz guitarist Wes Montgomery was born 100 years ago today

Wes Montgomery's distinctive sound continues to inspire and challenge contemporary musicians. His sound came, in part, from using his thumb on the guitar strings instead of a pick.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.