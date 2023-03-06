Russia aims to capture Bakhmut, for its first important battlefield victory in months

Russian and Ukrainian forces have been fighting over the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. Both sides have suffered horrific losses. Russia is trying to encircle Ukrainian forces still in the city.

