Massive fire tears through a crowded Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to UNICEF's Ezatullah Majeed about a fire in a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh that displaced thousands of people who had fled a military crackdown in Myanmar.

