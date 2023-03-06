N.H. community colleges are helping to train much needed electric vehicle mechanics

Mechanics need different skills to fix electric vehicles. That's contributing to a shortage of EV mechanics. In New Hampshire, EV training programs are working to get technicians up to speed.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.