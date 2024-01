How The Police Became Untouchable : Fresh Air UCLA law professor Joanna Schwartz talks about the legal protections — including qualified immunity and no-knock warrants — that have protected officers from the repercussions of abuse. Her book is Shielded.



Also, David Bianculli reviews Mel Brooks' History of the World Part II on Hulu.

Also, David Bianculli reviews Mel Brooks' History of the World Part II on Hulu.