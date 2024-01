Writer Thomas Mallon On His AIDS-Era Diaries : Fresh Air Mallon talks about his diaries that were recently published in the New Yorker, in a piece titled Finding My Way — and Staying Alive — During the AIDS Crisis: A Diary of 1980s Manhattan. He was in his thirties then. His latest novel, Up With the Sun, is based on the life and murder of Dick Kallman, a closeted actor in the 1950s and '60s.

Fresh Air Writer Thomas Mallon On His AIDS-Era Diaries Writer Thomas Mallon On His AIDS-Era Diaries Listen · 45:20 45:20 Mallon talks about his diaries that were recently published in the New Yorker, in a piece titled Finding My Way — and Staying Alive — During the AIDS Crisis: A Diary of 1980s Manhattan. He was in his thirties then. His latest novel, Up With the Sun, is based on the life and murder of Dick Kallman, a closeted actor in the 1950s and '60s. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor