Revisiting The Genius Of Buster Keaton : Fresh Air We explore the subtle genius of a man often remembered for pratfalls and sight gags. Buster Keaton was a silent film star in the 1920s, but he was far more than an actor and stuntman. He conceived and directed his films, cited by some of America's leading filmmakers as inspirations. We speak with Slate film critic Dana Stevens, whose book examines Keaton's work and influence, and chronicles his colorful life. Her book, Camera Man, is now out in paperback.



Justin Chang reviews the new film Palm Trees & Power Lines.

Fresh Air Revisiting The Genius Of Buster Keaton Revisiting The Genius Of Buster Keaton Listen · 45:37 45:37 We explore the subtle genius of a man often remembered for pratfalls and sight gags. Buster Keaton was a silent film star in the 1920s, but he was far more than an actor and stuntman. He conceived and directed his films, cited by some of America's leading filmmakers as inspirations. We speak with Slate film critic Dana Stevens, whose book examines Keaton's work and influence, and chronicles his colorful life. Her book, Camera Man, is now out in paperback.



Justin Chang reviews the new film Palm Trees & Power Lines. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor