Nick Kroll on rejected characters and getting Mel Brooks to laugh

Nick Kroll spent years playing characters that were anything other than Nick Kroll, before playing a fictionalized version of his middle-school self in Big Mouth. He's now one of the creative minds behind the sequel to Mel Brooks' History of the World, Part I, which is called, shockingly, History of the World, Part II.