#2324: CSI Car Talk : The Best of Car Talk On this episode of CSI Car Talk, officers Click and Clack don't need no stinking badges to stare down a serial killer! But wait: Is Lena from El Paso guilty of being a serial clutch murderer? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2324: CSI Car Talk #2324: CSI Car Talk Listen · 35:57 35:57 On this episode of CSI Car Talk, officers Click and Clack don't need no stinking badges to stare down a serial killer! But wait: Is Lena from El Paso guilty of being a serial clutch murderer? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor