Georgia's president on how her country is doing a year into the war in Ukraine

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Georgia President Salome Zourabichvili about how her country is faring a year into Russia's war in Ukraine.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.