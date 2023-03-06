Kansas lawmakers might direct millions of dollars to anti-abortion counseling centers

Conservative lawmakers in Kansas want to provide millions of dollars to crisis pregnancy centers. It's an effort to rein in abortions after voters protected abortion rights.

