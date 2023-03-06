Residents who live near Jack Daniels distilleries have to deal with whiskey fungus

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Lexington Herald Leader reporter Janet Patton about the whiskey fungus plaguing thousands of residents who live near Jack Daniels distilleries in Tennessee and Kentucky.

