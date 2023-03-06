How should we be 'Living'? Kurosawa and Ishiguro tackle the question, 70 years apart

As a kid, Kazuo Ishiguro saw Akira Kurosawa's 1952 film Ikiru. "It made a terrific impact on me," the Nobel prize-winner recalls. His film Living is nominated for an Oscar for best adapted screenplay.

