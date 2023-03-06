'Party Down' co-creators, Rob Thomas and John Enbom

Party Down is a show with a simple premise. It's about a group of actors, writers and creative types who work at a catering company called Party Down.

Every episode is a different party: singles mixers, celebrity birthdays, and super sweet sixteens.

Most of the catering employees have big dreams, but to pay the bills they're sort of stuck at the company. And to make matters worse, the employees often get involved into some truly absurd and wacky situations.

The first two seasons of Party Down ran almost more than 10 years ago. The show's cult following has continued to grow over the years. The third season just premiered on Starz with much of the original cast returning.

Some of the cast were stars before the show's first run, several have become stars since – folks like Adam Scott, Megan Mullaly, Ken Marino, Martin Starr and Jane Lynch.

On the latest episode of Bullseye, we're joined by two of the co-creators of Party Down, Rob Thomas and John Enbom. They join us to talk about the latest season of the show, and what it was like to revisit the characters after all these years. Plus, they get into why they believed so deeply in the show even when several network executives told them it would never work.