#2325: Psychoautoanalysis : The Best of Car Talk Judy from Colorado has a delicate issue on her hands involving her husband who insists on warming up his car for several minutes every morning(just like dear old dad did). Click and Clack, realizing the multiple implications of this for our environment and hubby's psyche, have the perfect, measured response. Check out the Freudian slip-ups on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2325: Psychoautoanalysis