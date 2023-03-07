A couple of newlyweds were determined to have Adele sing at their wedding

Fresh off of saying "I do" in Las Vegas, the couple showed up at one of Adele's shows. The singer stopped to congratulate them, and even signed the bride's wedding dress.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.