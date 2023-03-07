Biden may revive detention of migrant families caught crossing the border illegally

The White House is considering whether to resume detaining migrant families apprehended after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally as part of a broader crackdown.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.